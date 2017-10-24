Music News LIVE: 24 October
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy and Wretch 32 are in the running at the Urban Music Awards, Taylor Swift previews her new video for fans, appearing as a nude cyborg, Katy Perry surprises wedding guests at a ceremony in the US city of St Louis and Franz Ferdinand tease first new music in nearly five years.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.