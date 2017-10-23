Music News LIVE: 23/10

Liam Payne and Camila Cabello perform at the Teen Awards and the Superbowl 2018 half-time headliner is announced, while Ed Sheeran reveals the truth about his year off. Plus Stormzy joins Nicole Scherzinger on The X Factor and Niall Horan joins Grimmy and the team on the Radio 1 breakfast show. All that and more today on Music News LIVE.

