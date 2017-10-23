Music News LIVE: 23/10
- 23 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Liam Payne and Camila Cabello perform at the Teen Awards and the Superbowl 2018 half-time headliner is announced, while Ed Sheeran reveals the truth about his year off. Plus Stormzy joins Nicole Scherzinger on The X Factor and Niall Horan joins Grimmy and the team on the Radio 1 breakfast show. All that and more today on Music News LIVE.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.