Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Timberlake can currently be seen in Woody Allen's film Wonder Wheel

Justin Timberlake is to headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show, 14 years after his role in Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction".

The US pop star revealed the news on his Twitter feed - with a little help from talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake sang at the 2001 Super Bowl with former band N'Sync before sharing the stage with Jackson in 2004.

That performance saw the singer rip off part of Jackson's bodice, exposing her right breast.

The "Nipplegate" moment overshadowed events on the field and saw broadcaster CBS receive a record fine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption His 2004 appearance with Jackson remains one of the Super Bowl's most memorable incidents

Timberlake will take to the stage on 4 February 2018 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Super Bowl is traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the United States.

Other stars to have staged the event's spectacular interval performance in the past include Madonna, Katy Perry, Prince and U2.

Lady Gaga was the headline performer at this year's Super Bowl at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

