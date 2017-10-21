Missed this week's entertainment news?

The Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to dominate the news. Here, though, are some of the week's other big stories from the world of arts and entertainment.

This week we learned that Irish stand-up star and BBC quiz show panellist Sean Hughes had died aged 51.

Al Murray, Katy Brand and Jason Manford were among many who paid tribute to the performer, who was also a writer and actor.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was made to stand in a nude line-up and told to lose weight by film producers at the start of her career.

The Oscar-winning actress said she found that fame protected her from assault as her career went on.

The Pussycat Dolls were forced to issue a joint statement denying allegations that the pop group was a "prostitution ring".

It came after Kaya Jones, who left the band before they became famous, claimed that she and other members were regularly subjected to sexual abuse.

It emerged this week that Carrie Fisher once gave a Hollywood producer a cow's tongue after learning he had assaulted her friend.

Fisher, who died last year, reacted by personally delivering the tongue in a Tiffany box wrapped in a bow to the producer's Los Angeles office.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and US singer Joe Jonas revealed this week they are getting married.

The pair, who have been together since 2016, both shared the news on Instagram with the same picture of a diamond ring.

A self-tanning product, launched with the help of investment from the Dragons' Den panel, has been found to have misled customers.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found claims by Skinny Tan that its product could "tone" or give "less visible cellulite" could not be proven.

Pop star Ed Sheeran had to cancel some of his tour dates in Asia this week after breaking his arm.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident," wrote the star on his Instagram page beside a picture of his arm in a cast.

It was announced that Crimewatch, one of the BBC's longest-running shows, is to be axed after 33 years.

The programme, which asks viewers for help to track down criminals, is hosted by Jeremy Vine (above) and Tina Daheley.

