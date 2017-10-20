Image caption Bruno will be absent from the judging panel for the first time in 15 years

Bruno Tonioli is missing this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing shows due to "a very busy work schedule".

It will be the first time the judge has missed the shows in his 15 years on the panel.

A Strictly spokeswoman told the BBC: "As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend".

He will return next weekend for the Halloween special and will be on the show for the rest of the series.

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone will replace 61-year-old Tonioli.

This could mean fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell have more sway when it comes to giving points to contestants.

As well as his role on Strictly Come Dancing, Tonioli is involved in its US counterpart Dancing with the Stars.

While it is not known what his work schedule entails this weekend, he tweeted saying he had watched the musical Hamilton on Thursday night, meaning he is currently in the US.

Fans suggested who they would like to take his place, with names put forward including former head judge Len Goodman and professional dancer Brendan Cole. He was eliminated from the show with celebrity partner Charlotte Hawkins last weekend.

