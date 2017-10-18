Music News Live: 18 October
Radio 2 is to broadcast a two-part final George Michael interview, Wolf Alice and duo Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton perform on Later... with Jools, Mary J Blige talks US race relations, Ed Sheeran cancels Asian tour dates after breaking his arm and director Bryan Singer shares a picture from the Queen biopic.
