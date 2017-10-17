Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carrie Fisher hand delivered the "gift" to the producer

Carrie Fisher once gave a Hollywood producer a cow's tongue after learning he had assaulted her friend.

Heather Ross, who works in the film industry, told Fisher about how the unnamed producer sexually assaulted her in his car.

Fisher reacted by personally delivering the cow tongue in a Tiffany box wrapped in a bow to his office in Los Angeles.

Ross revealed the story on US radio station, 94.9 MixFM in light of the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Ross spoke about how she contacted the producer - who is not Weinstein - to try and be a part of his new project.

After meeting up, she says the producer forced himself on her in his car after making an excuse to pull over, then reached over and climbed on top of her.

Ross told the radio show she managed to push the producer off her, but as she fled, he said: "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car."

Carrie's no-nonsense message

When she told Fisher about what had happened, the late Star Wars actress took matters into her own hands.

"About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and said, 'I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.'"

Ross continued: "I asked her what was inside and she said, 'It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, if you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'"

Ross added that knowing the Star War's actress had her back had left a lasting impression on her.

"It felt validating to know, OK, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That's who Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face," she said.

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died at the age of 60 in December.

