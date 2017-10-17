Music News LIVE: 17 October
- 17 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Bruno Mars is headlining a huge show in the UK next summer, a film director responds to Bjork's claims of sexual harassment on set, Sia announces her Christmas album track-listing, Calvin Harris donates show proceeds to Las Vegas shooting victims plus Harry Styles takes credit for One Direction's name.
