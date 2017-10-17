Crimewatch axed by BBC after 33 years

Image caption Jeremy Vine and Tina Daheley have fronted the show since its relaunch last year

Crimewatch, one of the BBC's longest-running shows, is being axed after 33 years.

The programme, which asks viewers for help to track down criminals, is hosted by Jeremy Vine and Tina Dehaley.

The BBC said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud of Crimewatch and the great work it has done over the years.

"This move will also allow us to create room for new innovative programmes in peak time on BBC One." Daytime show Crimewatch Roadshow will continue.

Image copyright PA Image caption A Crimewatch appeal helped to catch Sarah Payne's murderer, Roy Whiting, in 2001

"We believe the successful Crimewatch Roadshow format in daytime is the best fit for the brand going forward and we will increase the number of episodes to make two series a year," the BBC said.

It is thought the decision is based on falling ratings.

Previous Crimewatch presenters include Jill Dando, who was murdered in 1999 - her own case being featured on the show.

Nick Ross, Sue Cook, Kirsty Young, Fiona Bruce and Rav Wilding have also hosted the programme.

Famous cases the show has featured and helped solve include the James Bulger murder, the murders of Lin and Megan Russell and the murder of schoolgirl Sarah Payne.

Vine and Radio 1 presenter Tina Daheley took over as hosts of Crimewatch in September 2016.

They replaced Young, Matthew Amroliwala and Martin Bayfield.

Vine said at the time: "I grew up watching Crimewatch. It is one of the most powerful programmes the BBC has ever broadcast, with the power to change and save lives, and of course to solve crimes."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.