Cher will appear in the sequel to Mamma Mia!, she has revealed.

The 71-year-old Oscar winner wrote on Twitter: "Well... I'm in Momma Mia 2." It's not known what role she will play.

The singer is currently in the UK, where filming is taking place for the follow-up to the Abba musical, set for release next summer.

Many of the characters from the original film, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Julie Walters, will also appear in the sequel.

Cher would not be drawn on the name of her character or what songs she would be singing, but did tweet song title Fernando - followed by a thinking emoji.

Cher also confirmed she had been rehearsing dance routines, tweeting: "Just went through two dance numbers, everyone's great."

It will be the singer's first appearance in a film since 2010.

She has previously starred in films including Mermaids, The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck - for which she won a best actress Oscar in 1988.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is currently being filmed both in the UK and on location in Croatia. It will include Abba songs not featured in the 2008 film.

The plot of the film is yet to be revealed, but it's set to feature flashbacks as Lily James has joined the cast to play a younger version of Donna, portrayed by Streep in the original.

The BBC understands the film will focus on the relationships between the characters played by Streep, Brosnan and Colin Firth in their youth.

If so, Cher - whose hits include If I Could Turn Back Time and You Better Sit Down Kids - is sure to be a valuable addition.

The first Mamma Mia! movie is the highest-grossing film musical of all time, taking more than £450m worldwide.

The soundtrack of the movie has been certified platinum in more than 20 countries.

