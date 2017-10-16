Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pop star has the biggest-selling album of the year

Pop star Ed Sheeran has broken his arm, putting his upcoming tour dates in jeopardy.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident," wrote the star on his Instagram page, posting a picture of his arm in a cast.

"I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news."

The 26-year-old was on a break in his world tour, but was due to resume with a gig in Taipei next week.

Image copyright Ed Sheeran / Instagram

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.