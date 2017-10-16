Image copyright EPA Image caption Marilyn Manson: 'The pain was excruciating'

Marilyn Manson has discussed for the first time the "excruciating" stage accident that resulted in a leg injury and nine postponed tour dates.

The singer was crushed when a giant prop gun collapsed on him during a concert in New York on 30 September.

"It was terrifying," said the rock star, who needed a plate and 10 screws in his fibula after the accident.

He told Yahoo news that, contrary to media reports, he was not responsible for the prop toppling over.

"I wasn't trying to climb it," said the 48-year-old.

"It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn't get out the way in time.

"I'm not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall on to my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating."

Eyewitness Anthony Biscardi recalls the moment a prop collapsed on US rockstar Manson

It took several minutes for the stage crew to free Manson, who appeared limp and unconscious.

As well as the injury to his lower leg, the star required a screw through his ankle bone. He has spent the last two weeks recovering at home in Los Angeles.

Manson said he regretted that his tour "got cut off right" just as he "was about to put it into second gear".

But he added, "I'll be back there really shortly, and it's going to be as exciting as it was starting out."

The star has rescheduled several US tour dates for January and February 2018. He is due to play seven UK dates in December.

