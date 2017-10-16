Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 16 October

Bjork takes to social media to talk about being sexually assaulted by a film director, Marilyn Manson talks about the "excruciating" stage accident which left him with a broken leg, Joe Jonas of DNCE is engaged to a Game of Thrones star plus Taylor Swift spotted filming a new video in London.

