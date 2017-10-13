Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liam Gallagher performs Wall of Glass on Later… with Jools Holland

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has topped the charts with his first ever solo album, As You Were.

The record sold 103,000 copies in its opening week, more than the rest of the Top 10 combined.

According to the Official Charts Company, it is the third fastest-selling album of 2017 behind Ed Sheeran's ÷ and Rag'n'Bone Man's Human.

"I want to thank everyone who bought it," said Gallagher. "I want to thank everyone who helped make it."

Image copyright Official Charts Image caption Gallagher poses with his official number one award

The singer is no stranger to the top of the charts, having scored eight number one albums with Oasis.

The band's third album, Be Here Now, was a sales phenomenon, selling 696,000 copies in just three days - a record that still stands 20 years later.

But Gallagher's subsequent band, Beady Eye, never managed to top the charts. In fact their second album, 2015's BE, has sold fewer copies to date (77,575) than As You Were sold in its first week.

Top five albums Artist Title 1) Liam Gallagher As You Were 2) Giggs Wamp 2 Dem 3) Ed Sheeran Divide 4) Killers Wonderful Wonderful 5) Foo Fighters Concrete & Gold Source: Official Charts Company

The solo album sees the singer working with a number of established writers, most notably Greg Kurstin, whose previous credits include Adele and Sia, and Iain Archer, who co-wrote James Bay's Hold Back The River.

He's promoted the record with appearances on the Graham Norton Show, Later... With Jools Holland and the Glastonbury festival. The 45-year-old is also due to perform on BBC One's new pop show, Sounds Like Friday Night, next month.

Other new entries in this week's album chart include rapper Giggs, whose new mixtape Wamp 2 Dem is a response to Americans who criticise UK rap.

"People wasn't really respecting England," the South Londoner told Beats One. "Wamp 2 Dem was more showing where we're coming, [explaining that] we're the same as you."

Image caption Giggs wants to correct the misrepresentation of UK rap

A-ha, Marilyn Manson, JP Cooper and comedian-turned-crooner Jason Manford also make debuts in this week's Top 10.

The slew of new entries means that last week's number one, Shania Twain's Now, is immediately evicted from the Top 10, landing at number 11.

Top five singles Artist Title 1) Post Malone ft 21 Savage Rockstar 2) Camila Cabello Havana 3) Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes 4) Dua Lipa New Rules 5) Avicii ft Rita Ora Lonely Together Source: Official Charts Company

In the singles chart, New York rapper Post Malone wins a second week at number one with his latest single Rockstar.

The track fends off a challenge from Camila Cabello, whose Latin-tinged single Havana climbs a place to number two; while Dua Lipa's New Rules racks up its tenth week in the top five.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila Cabello is about to hit the UK on a promotional tour, which could push her single up to number one

