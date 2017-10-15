Image copyright Johan Persson Image caption Everybody's Talking About Jamie transfers from Sheffield to London next month

A new musical about a teenage boy who wants to be a drag queen has scooped two theatre awards.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie won best musical production at the UK Theatre Awards, with its star John McCrea named best musical performer.

The UK Theatre Awards reward the best stage shows outside London.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, based on a 2011 BBC Three documentary, began at Sheffield Crucible in February and is about to transfer to the West End.

It tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie - played by McCrea - who wants to follow his dream of becoming a drag performer. It was inspired by BBC Three's Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dan Gillespie Sells wrote the show's music

The musical has songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer with pop band The Feeling, and a script and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae.

Its UK Theatre Awards success comes just days after it won the culture prize at Attitude magazine's awards.

The show's West End transfer begins at the Apollo Theatre in London on 6 November.

Other UK Theatre Awards winners included Narvik by Lizzie Nunnery, which was named best new play; and Joseph Millson, who won best performance in a play for his role in the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Rover.

The Who's Tommy picked up the prize for best touring production, while Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse artistic director Gemma Bodinetz won best director for successfully reviving the Everyman's repertory company.

