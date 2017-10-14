Missed this week's entertainment news?

This week's news has inevitably been dominated by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But here are some of the week's other big stories from the world of arts and entertainment.

Chris Pine, Tom Hardy and Jessica Ennis-Hill are just a few of the celebrities who have read the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

This week we learned that country music legend Dolly Parton is set to join their ranks on 25 October.

Star Wars fans were thrilled by the first full trailer for The Last Jedi, which offered tantalising clues about scenes, plot points and new characters.

The latter include Porg, a furry and excitable little creature that resembles a cross between a baby penguin and a guinea pig.

A musical version of Mel Brooks's 1974 film Young Frankenstein opened in London's West End, with Ross Noble (centre) in the role of hunchback Igor.

"I have good news for the cast - I'm not going to fire anybody," joked Brooks as he joined the actors for their curtain call after Tuesday's press night performance.

Eminem took aim at President Donald Trump at the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards in a four-and-a-half minute freestyle.

The US rapper said he "came to stomp" on the president, calling him a "racist 94-year-old grandpa". The president has yet to respond.

Springsteen on Broadway, starring singer Bruce Springsteen and featuring his wife Patti Scialfa, had its official opening night in New York on Thursday.

A mix of live music, storytelling and confessional, the sold-out show is breaking box office records at the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre.

It was announced that Sir Bruce Forsyth will have an award named in his honour at next year's National TV Awards.

Sir Bruce's widow, Lady Wilnelia Forsyth, said he would have been "both humbled and delighted" by the accolade.

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher topped the charts with As You Were, his first solo album.

It sold 103,000 copies in its opening week - more than the rest of the top 10 albums combined.

