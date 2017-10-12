Image copyright Apple Music Image caption Chester Bennington (front right) in Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke days before his death in July

An episode of Carpool Karaoke starring Linkin Park - recorded less than a week before lead singer Chester Bennington killed himself - has been released.

The 23-minute episode is being streamed for free on Facebook with the permission of Bennington's family.

It was filmed for Apple Music on 14 July this year - six days before his body was found at a private home in LA County on 20 July.

The coroner ruled that Bennington, 41, had apparently hanged himself.

The episode sees Bennington, along with band mates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, driving around Los Angeles with US comedian Ken Jeong and singing along to their hits, including Numb, In The End and Talking To Myself.

Image copyright Apple Music Image caption Bennington was found hanged at a private home in LA on 20 July this year

It also sees a smiling Bennington join in with renditions of songs by Aerosmith, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The singer jokes with Jeong that the comedian should "join the band", saying: "Finally we have some leadership!"

He also revealed a love for Dungeons and Dragons, and that his trademark scream was created early on in the band's career.

"It's a funny thing," he said. "We were in the studio and working on a song and Mike was just like, 'Do you think you could scream this thing?' Then he was like, can you just do that all the time, forever, on every song?

"I was like, yeah, I guess!"

At the start of the episode, a screen reads: "With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester."

Earlier this month, the band revealed they were back in rehearsals for the first time since Bennington's death.

Bass player Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell posted a picture on Instagram, adding: "Home from the #dunhilllinks and back to "work!" Good to be back with the guys."

The band were practising ahead of a special tribute gig to Bennington at LA's Hollywood Bowl on 27 October, where they will be joined by the likes of Blink 182 and Korn.

The full episode of Carpool Karaoke can be streamed on Linkin Park's Facebook page.

If you are affected by the topics in this article, the Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 (in the UK) or by email on jo@samaritans.org. If you are in the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255.