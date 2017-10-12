Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Van Der Beek shot to fame as Dawson Leery 20 years ago

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has told of being groped by three unnamed "older, powerful men".

Van Der Beek is among the showbusiness names who have been inspired to relay their own experiences of sexual harassment after allegations emerged against Harvey Weinstein.

"I've had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men," the actor said.

"I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger."

Van Der Beek shot to fame at the age of 20 when he played Dawson Leery in the hit teen TV drama.

He wrote on Twitter that the men responsible were "people 99.9% of you don't know".

He added: "2 were charged (by others) & punished. The other has since died."

Now 40, he also described Weinstein's alleged actions as "criminal", adding: "I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness and inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome."

His comments follow revelations by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews, who said an unnamed "high level Hollywood executive" had "groped my privates" at a function last year.

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne and Lea Seydoux are the latest to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behaviour.

The producer has said all relationships were consensual and that he's hoping for a "second chance".

