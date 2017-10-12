Music News LIVE: 12 October
- 12 October 2017
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's Despacito hits a new YouTube landmark, a memoir from The Who singer Roger Daltrey is coming next year, Taylor Swift announces a new social network app and Pink joins Guns N Roses on stage at an NYC gig.
