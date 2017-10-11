Image copyright Getty Images

Bafta, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has suspended Harvey Weinstein's membership from the organisation.

It is in light of allegations against the film producer which include sexual assault and harassment.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Heather Graham are some of the stars who have come forward with allegations.

Bafta released a statement saying it hoped the announcement "sends a clear message" about such behaviour.

'Incompatible with Bafta's values'

The announcement said: "Whilst Bafta has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with Bafta's values.

"This has led to Mr Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in Bafta's constitution.

"We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry."

Weinstein's name has also been removed from the list of trustees of Bafta New York.

Weinstein has admitted his behaviour has "caused a lot of pain" but has described many of the allegations against him as "patently false". His spokesperson has said "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied".

