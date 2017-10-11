Image caption Michelle Keegan has returned for the third series of Our Girl

The first episode of the new series of Our Girl has been criticised by viewers who thought Michelle Keegan looked too glamorous to play an army medic.

Ed Power in The Telegraph wrote that Keegan, as Georgie Lane, had a "straight-from-the-beauty salon complexion" - but added that she put in a "solid" performance.

Viewers had mixed views on the return of the BBC drama.

And some were unimpressed with a simulated earthquake in the episode.

Image caption The Mirror praised Keegan for her acting prowess

"On paper, there's nothing wrong with the Nepalese earthquake storyline," wrote Ian Hyland in The Mirror.

"But, sadly, Our Girl clearly lacks the budget to do it justice.

"As Lane's colleagues rolled off their camp beds during an aftershock, it was like William Shatner and the Starship Enterprise gang throwing themselves around the set of Star Trek in the 1960s."

Some Twitter users agreed, with one also comparing the camerawork to that of the 1960s.

Another said it was "embarrassing" and "unrealistic".

Image caption Milan and Georgie were caught up in an earthquake in Nepal in the episode

Many were just happy to see the series back on the screen however.

Others were surprised at how perfect Keegan's make-up was while she was playing a Lance Corporal in a combat zone.

Another viewer concurred, remarking on how her "hair and makeup remains untouched throughout the whole episode, even after an earthquake".

Tuesday night's episode was the highest series opener of Our Girl with four million viewers, according to overnight figures.

The first series starred former EastEnders actress Lacey Turner in the first series in 2014.

The Times gave the episode two stars, bemoaning its "army banter" and accusing it of firing blanks.

The Telegraph gave it three stars, with Power saying Keegan played "plucky Georgie" with "real zing".

Hyland wrote in The Mirror that the first episodes issues were "no reflection on Keegan", adding: "She does her best. There simply isn't that much for her to get her teeth into on this second time around".

And in the Daily Mail, Christopher Stevens said it seemed a bit too "peaceful and idyllic" for a disaster zone - but noted the episode was "romantic enough".

