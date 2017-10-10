BBC head of news James Harding to leave
- 10 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
BBC Director of News James Harding is to stand down at the beginning of 2018.
In a statement, he said: "I am proud to have worked for BBC News as we renewed our reputation for responsible journalism."
BBC Director General Tony Hall praised Harding for his work. "James has done an incredible job during a hugely complex and momentous period," he said.
After four years in the role, Harding is leaving the BBC to set up his own news media venture.