Music News LIVE: 10 October
- 10 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Welsh rockers Neck Deep cut short a gig in Nottingham and scuffle with gig security guards accused of assaulting fans, Bradley Walsh has announced a new album in time for Christmas, The Streets return for a greatest hit tour and Florence Welch hosts a documentary about David Bowie's Heroes album.
