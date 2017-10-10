Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption Will Daisy Ridley's Rey use the Force for good or evil?

The first full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi does its job brilliantly - it teases galaxy-rattling plot lines while leaving you unsure about whether what you think will happen is what is actually going to happen.

On top of that, there are the "oohs" of spectacular battle scenes combined with the "ahhs" of some new cute fluffy creatures.

We also see Carrie Fisher in some of her final shots as General Leia, filmed before her death last Christmas.

Above all, it raises some big questions about what might unfold in the Star Wars universe.

These might be spoilers. They might not. We're not sure yet.

Will Rey go to the Dark Side?

Image copyright Lucasfilm

"When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power. And beyond that... something truly special."

Those are the opening, growling words from Snoke, Andy Serkis's Supreme Leader of the First Order, who we see properly for the first time.

Is he talking about Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is in some of the opening shots? Or is he actually talking about Rey (Daisy Ridley), who the trailer then cuts to?

Image copyright Lucasfilm

She's seen learning to harness the Force on Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) island retreat.

"I've seen this raw strength only once before," he intones, looking pretty petrified, apparently comparing Rey to Ren. "It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

At the end of the trailer, we see Snoke apparently torturing Rey before she says: "I need someone to show me my place in all this."

It looks like she's talking to Ren. He offers his hand. Clever trailer editing? Or do they really join forces?

Will Kylo Ren kill General Leia?

Image copyright Lucasfilm

"Let the past die," Ren says as we see him hurtling through a space battle in his new TIE silencer. "Kill it. If you have to."

Cut to a shot of General Leia (Ren's mum). He dispatched his dad, Han Solo, in the last film. Will Leia meet the same fate?

"That's the only way to become what you're meant to be," he adds.

Leia is silent but furrowed of brow, as you might look if you fear you might be killed by your son.

Kylo's thumb hovers above the big red button. He quivers and gulps, as you might if you might be about to kill your mother.

Why is Finn in a First Order uniform?

Image copyright Lucasfilm

Finn (John Boyega) takes a back seat to Rey and Kylo Ren in this trailer.

But when he does appear, to battle Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), he's in a First Order uniform. Has he gone undercover?

What is the Porg so scared of?

Image copyright Lucasfilm

The Porg is the furry creature we see riding with Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon, and which looks like a cross between a baby penguin and a guinea pig, with an added fish's mouth and golf ball eyes.

It squawks in fear at something. Perhaps if you were used to a life of crashing waves, being chased through space by TIE fighters would do that to you.

The Porg will undoubtedly be this year's must-have fluffy toy. Or if they don't take your fancy, there are always the pointy-eared white ice fox things that are seen later.

The Last Jedi is out on 15 December.

