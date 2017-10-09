DO NOT READ ON IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE LATEST PERSON TO LEAVE STRICTLY COME DANCING.

Debbie McGee accidentally revealed the name of the latest Strictly evictee - hours before it was confirmed on TV.

Speaking on BBC Berkshire on Sunday morning, she said she was "very sad" to see the Reverend Richard Coles go.

After realising her mistake, McGee tried to cover it up with an anecdote about her fellow contestant falling over and needing treatment.

Strictly's result show is recorded on a Saturday after the live show but isn't aired until Sunday.

"Very sad to see Richard go, the Reverend Richard," McGee said on her show.

"Oh - or, or going," she hastily added.

"He fell over at one point and had to be treated and everything else, so now we're waiting to see what's going to happen in the results show tonight," she then added.

Image caption Reverend Coles is the second contestant to leave Strictly

Debbie performed the American Smooth with partner Giovanni Pernice during Saturday's Movie Week special.

After topping the leader board the previous week, the pair scored a lower 29 points from the judges.

Reverend Richard Coles was the second celebrity to leave the show, after Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu.

Coles and dance parter Dianne Buswell performed their Flash Gordon-inspired Paso Doble in the dance-off against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.

Image caption Richard Coles danced a Paso Doble with his partner Dianne Buswell

The pop star turned priest said he was sorry to leave the competition - but admitted he "really can't dance".

The 55-year-old told host Tess Daly his time on the show had "been a joy".

"Every minute of it I've enjoyed," he was seen saying on Sunday. "Even when Dianne was hissing through her teeth 'feet, frame, feet, frame', it's been completely joyous."

After his elimination from the competition many viewers posted a plea of "Don't leave me this way" on social media - quoting the name of Coles' 1986 song with The Communards.

The BBC Press Office said they had no comment to make on McGee's on-air slip-up.

