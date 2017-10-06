Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some of the memorable moments from Liz Dawn's career as Vera Duckworth

Coronation Street stars past and present will pay their final respects at the funeral of Liz Dawn, one of the soap's best-loved actresses, later.

Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the ITV soap for more than 30 years, died last week at the age of 77.

Her funeral mass will be held at Salford Cathedral on Friday and will be followed by a private family committal.

Sean Wilson, who played Martin Platt, told BBC Breakfast the service would be a celebration of her life.

"She was great, great fun, and I think that needs to be celebrated," he said. "The character was very much loved by the British public."

Image copyright PA Image caption Dawn left the soap in 2008

Dawn was one of "the mothers of the cast" and "a very intelligent actress", Wilson said.

"I used to say to her, 'Liz, you've got so much going into this character, I don't think you really know how much you're giving to British drama.'"

The funeral is being conducted by Father Brendan Curley, the former dean of Salford Cathedral and a friend of Dawn and her family, alongside the cathedral's current dean Father Michael Jones.

Dawn played the battleaxe Vera from 1974 until 2008, when an episode featuring Vera's death attracted more than 12 million viewers. She was diagnosed with emphysema in 2004.

'Strong woman'

Comedian Ted Robbins described Dawn as "the kindest person I think I ever met in showbusiness", and said she and Bill Tarmey, who played put-upon husband Jack Duckworth, made a very entertaining pair.

"She didn't take it over-seriously, and she was [part of] one of the greatest double-acts with Jack," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

"A really great double-act in the tradition of Morecambe and Wise and Cannon and Ball, these great northern acts. She was a strong woman."

Dawn is survived by her husband Don, four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.