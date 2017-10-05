Taylor Swift says she 'idolised' Tom Petty
5 October 2017
Florence and the Machine and Calvin Harris criticise the Conservative party for using their music at its conference in Manchester, Taylor Swift credits Tom Petty for inspiring her to play guitar and Celine Dion is to donate concert proceedings to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
