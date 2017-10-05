Image copyright Getty Images/ Reuters Image caption Florence Welch and Calvin Harris took to Twitter to voice their disapproval

Florence Welch and Calvin Harris have complained about their music being used at the Conservative Party conference.

Both musicians said they did not approve of their songs being played and were not happy about it.

Prime Minister Theresa May took to the stage for her speech to the music of Harris's 2016 Rihanna collaboration This is What You Came For.

"I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event," Harris tweeted.

Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine also tweeted that the use of her version of You've Got The Love was not approved and "nor would it have been had they asked".

She added: "If the Conservative Party could refrain from using our music in future."

The Conservative Party has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The political party is able to play music without gaining express permission as the conference centre is a public space and the artists will be paid royalties.

Harris and Welch are far from the first acts to complain about their music being used at political rallies.

Last year, artists including Adele, REM and Aerosmith complained that Donald Trump had used their music as his events.

