BBC's 9% gender pay gap revealed

Image copyright PA

Men working for the BBC earn an average of 9.3% more than women, an audit of the corporation's staff pay has found.

The audit covered rank-and-file staff rather than on-air presenters and senior managers.

The figure compares with a UK average of 18% and BBC director general Tony Hall said it showed the BBC was "in a better place than many organisations".

It follows a row over star salaries, in which female presenters called for "real change" this year.

