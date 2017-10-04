Music News LIVE: 4 October
- 4 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bruce Springsteen is the latest star to pay tribute to the late Tom Petty, saying he's "devastated and heartbroken", The Killers offer support to their hometown Las Vegas after Sunday's mass shooting, Kanye West sets a new UK sales record, plus an interview with singer Rae Morris ahead of BBC Introducing's 10th birthday gig.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.