Music News LIVE: 4 October

Music News LIVE

Bruce Springsteen is the latest star to pay tribute to the late Tom Petty, saying he's "devastated and heartbroken", The Killers offer support to their hometown Las Vegas after Sunday's mass shooting, Kanye West sets a new UK sales record, plus an interview with singer Rae Morris ahead of BBC Introducing's 10th birthday gig.

