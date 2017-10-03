Music News LIVE: 3 October
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The music world reacts to the death of US singer-songwriter Tom Petty at the age of 66, Ariana Grande responds to the Las Vegas shootings, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announces solo live dates while Haim share their latest video.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.