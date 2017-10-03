Paris Fashion Week has seen stars on the red carpet - and in the audience - as designers reveal their latest collections. But it was a certain shoe that got everyone talking. Designer platform Crocs, anyone?

Looking the spitting image of her mother Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber walked the runway for the Saint Laurent show at the start of Paris Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old also appeared in the Valentino show - with her mum, dad and brother on hand for support - and at Isabel Marant.

Another star on the catwalk was US model Gigi Hadid, who walked the runway for Isabel Marant in this one-shoulder top, paired with studded trousers.

Gigi revealed she was a "huge fan" of the designer.

L'Oreal's first catwalk show in Paris caused quite a stir on the Champs-Elysees, grabbing the headlines as it was praised for its diversity and inclusiveness.

Dame Helen Mirren, Cheryl Tweedy and Jane Fonda appeared, alongside models Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes, Luma Grothe and Maria Borges.

Cheryl wore a black and white checked jacket, teamed with matching boots and a slinky black skirt - plus a swipe of bold purple and red lipstick.

Dame Helen took to the catwalk too, accessorising with a cane, while Jane Fonda rocked an animal-print dress and diamond choker.

The actress was in high spirits and stopped to say hello to Naomi Campbell, who was in the front row.

There were plenty of other stars on the front row in Paris.

Watching Clare Waight Keller's debut Givenchy collection were Lily Collins, Isabelle Adjani, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Julianne Moore, Pedro Almodovar and Fan Bingbing - who all seem to have got the monochrome memo.

The Givenchy show was one of the most anticipated fashion-wise - and it wasn't just black and white on the runway, as shown by this bright blue dress. Vogue rated it "fresh and desirable".

Singers Ellie Goulding and Kylie Minogue joined Alexa Chung on the front row for Stella McCartney's show.

This is the Stella McCartney show that they were watching. Camera phones were obviously an essential accessory for the audience.

Olivier Rousteing - seen on the left above leading the applause - had supermodels including Natalia Vodianova and Alessandra Ambrosio taking part in his Balmain show.

One item that drew gasps from the audience was the arrival of platform Crocs, seen on the runway during the Balenciaga show.

It prompted much debate on social media with Vogue writing an article asking who would wear them.

But ultimately they decided the much maligned shoe had "never been cool. Until now".

