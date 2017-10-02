Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 2 October

Music News LIVE

Tragedy at a country music festival in he US, where gunmen kill two people and injure scores more, Sam Smith closes Radio 1's Live Lounge month, Morrissey prepares to kick off this week's 6 Music Live while Marilyn Manson postpones tour dates after being injured by a falling prop.

