This Morning host Holly Willoughby has revealed she faced "negative comments" early in her career due to "judgement" about her appearance.

"I think when I started out... a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other, and have a massive judgement on you," she said.

She told ITV's Jonathan Ross show: "I think I have it less now.

"I couldn't be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I'm just me seem to be the things that work."

Willoughby, who co-presents ITV's This Morning and Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield and appears on ITV2's Celebrity Juice, said the volume of her TV work meant "you can only be you".

"When you accept that, then that just makes things easier."

She also spoke of her friendship with Schofield, whose early career began on BBC children's television, as a continuity announcer in the BBC One "broom cupboard".

"I love that man. We met on Dancing on Ice, rink side would you believe?

'Keith is really annoying'

"I'd obviously watched him on the telly lots, he was in the broom cupboard, he was my children's TV presenter that I used to watch. I was a bit scared when I first met him but that changed very quickly when I realised he was basically me in the male form."

The pair are famous for "corpsing" on live TV - frequently creasing up with laughter while trying to maintain a straight face for the cameras.

Willoughby was slightly less complimentary about Keith Lemon, who hosts Celebrity Juice.

"Keith is really annoying but you could have guessed that right? He's like my naughty older brother who flirts with me occasionally," she told Ross, whose show will be broadcast on ITV on 30 September.

