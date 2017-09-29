Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 29 September

Beyonce remixes global hit Mi Gente, a pair of Prince's high heels sells at auction, the line-up for Oxjam is announced and it's New Music Friday with new tunes from the likes of The Corrs, First Aid Kit, Krept and Konan and Liam Gallaghher.

