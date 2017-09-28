Music News LIVE: 28 September
28 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Madonna makes her stand-up debut in New York while her pal, British singer Rita Ora will host this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, Forbes released their almost-entirely male annual list of the top-earning acts in hip-hop plus U2 shared a new video.
