Image copyright EPA Image caption Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford co-star in the eagerly awaited sequel

Can't wait for the Blade Runner sequel? According to the first journalists to see it, you're right to be excited.

"Good news!" tweeted Guardian scribe Jordan Hoffman. "Blade Runner 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig[inal]."

Erik Davis from the movie site Fandango agreed, calling Denis Villeneuve's film a "sci-fi masterpiece".

"If you were worried, don't be," said Empire contributing editor Dan Jolin of the follow-up to Ridley Scott's film.

Skip Twitter post by @jhoffman Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn't hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!) — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017 Report

Out in the UK on 5 October, the sequel stars Ryan Gosling as a new "blade runner" on a quest to find Rick Deckard, the character Harrison Ford played in the original.

Jared Leto and Robin Wright also have roles in Villeneuve's follow-up, set 30 years after the events of Scott's 1982 film.

Simon Thompson, aka @ShowbizSimon, said the film looked "amazing" and had "strong" performances - but also said it had "flaws".

Yet Collider's Steven Weintraub had no such reservations, saying Villeneuve had delivered "a huge home run".

Complete reviews have yet to appear for the sequel, which has its world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.