Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Corrie stars Samia Longchambon and Alan Halsall pay tribute

Coronation Street stars past and present have been paying tribute to Liz Dawn, who played the soap stalwart Vera Duckworth.

Julie Goodyear (Bet Lynch)

Such sad news regarding the passing of Liz Dawn. I send my sincere condolences to her family. RIP Liz.

Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe)

Liz was an amazing woman. She achieved so much in her life through her role in Coronation Street and her charity work.

She was such a giving person who always thought about other people before herself. She was an inspiration of how to be in life and I'm going to miss her.

Helen Worth (Gail Rodwell)

Vera was one of the greatest characters Coronation Street has known, to the cast Liz Dawn was the kindest and gentlest of ladies. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Stape)

If ever there was an actress that I wanted to be like most, it would be Liz Dawn. Every time we met she asked after everyone. She was genuinely interested in how everyone was doing. I'll miss her asking how I am. She was loved by us all.

Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner)

Liz has been sorely missed since she left Coronation Street. She was a joy to work with and we all enjoyed scenes with her. You always ended up laughing as she had marvellous comic timing. God Bless her.

Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts)

I feel so lucky that I was able to work with dear Liz. Two minutes in her company on screen and off was a total joy. Bless you dear Liz, love and condolences to Don and your lovely family.

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald)

Liz was a warm very funny lovely lady who loved everyone she worked with. It was a huge honour to work with her... She touched the hearts of everyone she met and gave so much back with her charity work. She will be missed so much.

Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland)

Skip Twitter post by @andywhyment81 Liz Dawn was such a beautiful person inside and out and an amazing actress wud always make me laugh you'll never be forgotten RIPlovelyLiz x — Andrew whyment (@andywhyment81) September 26, 2017 Report

Liz was a beautiful woman inside and out and a fantastic actress. Vera will always be an iconic Coronation Street character.

Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor)

Liz was a wonderful actress and a fabulous lady. You always knew when she was in the building, she had a presence. When I bought my first home, Liz gave me some money to "buy something nice and stick it on the wall". I bought a painting of The Lady of Shalott and think of her every time I look at it.

Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor)

I feel lucky that Liz has been in my life and to have called her a close friend. She has been a big part of my life for such a long time. She was one of the most funny, kind and genuine people I have ever known and I will miss her so much.

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster)

I feel for Don and Liz's family at this very sad time. The nation are also going to feel this too. Liz and Bill were the foundations which Coronation Street has been built upon. They had an amazing connection between them as Jack and Vera.

For anyone young who joined the show, Liz was the matriarch. She took us under her wing and was the mother figure who helped guide us through the show. She did that for me. She's going to be a big loss to us all.

Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts)

Skip Twitter post by @mrkevkennedy Liz Dawn made me laugh every time I was was with her , that will be my everlasting memory of her sleep well kid — Kevin Kennedy (@mrkevkennedy) September 26, 2017 Report

It's very sad that we have lost Liz Dawn. The biggest tribute I can give to her is simply at the mention of her name immediately makes me smile because she always did.

Antony Cotton (Sean Tully)

I'm devastated. Liz was a wonderful actress, a fascinating storyteller, a hilarious comedian and most importantly a brilliant friend. For many people of my generation, Jack and Vera WERE Coronation Street.

I'm thinking about Don and all their family who Liz adored. A light had gone out in Weatherfield a few years ago, but now Manchester too, has lost a little of it's sparkle…

Beverley Callard (Liz McDonald)

Liz was a darling of a person and the created one of my favourite characters of all time. She was one of the kindest people I have ever met and my thoughts are with her wonderful family. She will be sorely missed.