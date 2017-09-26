Veteran Coronation Street actress became a soap legend as the battleaxe Vera Duckworth. Here are some of her character's best bits from three decades on the cobbles of the ITV soap.

Image copyright PA

At the heart of Vera Duckworth's Coronation Street story was her husband Jack. They're seen here in Las Vegas in 1997, when Jack asked Vera if she would marry him again.

Image copyright ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

Trouble was never far away, though - often in the form of their son Terry, played by Nigel Pivaro. His escapades included being released from prison to get married, and then going on the run and selling his own child.

Image copyright ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

Vera won a car in 1986 in Woman's Choice's "husband of the year" competition - which, it transpires, Jack entered in her name.

His winning slogan was: "My husband is husband of the year because right from the day we were married, he has made my life one long honeymoon."

Image copyright ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Jean Alexander, as Hilda Ogden, and Violet Carson, as Ena Sharples, with Liz Dawn

One of the most dramatic storylines in the 1970s saw a lorry shed its load of timber in front of the Rovers Return - with the wood crashing into the pub. Vera is seen looking on here, with fellow Street staples Ena Sharples and Hilda Ogden.

Image copyright PA

In 1995, Jack and Vera and their grandson Tommy happened to end up on holiday in the next caravan to Gail and Martin Platt and their children. Needless to say Martin and Gail were horrified.

Image copyright ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

In 1982, Liz Dawn took pride of place on the street when the Queen visited the set of the soap. Staunch royalist Vera would have been proud.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.