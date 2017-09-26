Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liz Dawn played Vera Duckworth on Coronation Street for 34 years

Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for more than 30 years, has died.

Her family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" after the death of the "incredible" 77-year-old.

They added: "She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

Dawn died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday night, according to a statement from ITV.