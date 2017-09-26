Liz Dawn: Coronation Street's Vera Duckworth dies
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for more than 30 years, has died.
Her family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" after the death of the "incredible" 77-year-old.
They added: "She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."
Dawn died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday night, according to a statement from ITV.