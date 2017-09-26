Image caption Sir Terry did two stints as Radio 2's breakfast show presenter

Sir Terry Wogan has been named the greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years in a Radio Times poll of radio experts.

Sir Terry presented Radio 2's breakfast show for 28 years in total.

John Peel, who discovered dozens of new bands during his long BBC career, was in second place.

The top 10 includes four women - Women's Hour presenters Jane Garvey and Jenni Murray, its former presenter Sue MacGregor and DJ Annie Nightingale.

Kenny Everett, who was sacked by both Radio 1 and Radio 2, came sixth on the list.

Others to make the cut were Danny Baker, Mishal Husain and Victoria Derbyshire.

The poll, to mark 50 years since the launch of BBC Radio 1, and the creation of BBC Radio 2, 3 and 4, asked leading radio broadcasters, industry figures and critics for their top 15 broadcasters.

Contributors included Ken Bruce, Paul Gambaccini, Zoe Ball, Jeremy Vine and Kirsty Young.

