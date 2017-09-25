Music News LIVE: 25 September
The music world pays tribute to soul singer Charles Bradley who has died from cancer, Noel Gallagher announces a UK tour and details of his new album, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams are among the artists who 'take a knee' in support of US sportsmen and while Jennifer Lopez pledges $1m to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.
