Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sampha followed in the footsteps of Skepta and Benjamin Clementine to win the Mercury

Sampha's debut album Process has jumped back into the top 10 after winning the Mercury Music Prize.

It leapt to number seven in this week's chart - a climb of 145 places - after beating Ed Sheeran and Stormzy to win the £25,000 prize.

The new Foo Fighters album, Concrete and Gold, topped this week's chart.

It's the band's ninth studio album and the fourth to reach the top of the UK album chart.

Process had also been at number seven back in February.

Image copyright Official Charts Company Image caption Concrete and Gold is Foo Fighters' fourth number one album in the UK

Gary Numan also entered the top 10 for the first time in 35 years with his latest album Savage (Songs from a Broken World), according to the Official Charts Company.

Prophets of Rage, the rap and rock supergroup made up of members from Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill landed at six.

There was little movement over on the singles chart, with Sam Smith retaining the top spot and Dua Lipa hanging on to second place.

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage were the highest new entry, with Rockstar debuting at number five.

Top five singles Artist Title 1) Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes 2) Dua Lipa New Rules 3) Pink What About Us? 4) Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do 5) Post Malone feat. 21 Savage Rockstar Top five albums Artist Title 1) Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold 2) Gary Numan Savage 3) Ed Sheeran Divide 4) The Script Freedom Child 5) Rag'n'Bone Man Human

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.