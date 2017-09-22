Entertainment & Arts

Bryan Adams puts Radio 2 in the frame

Radio 2 presenters

Korn and System Of A Down have revealed they will perform at Linkin Park's Chester Bennington tribute concert, Arcade Fire admit their latest album campaign may have been a 'misstep', a series of portraits marking Radio 2's 50th birthday, taken by Bryan Adams plus new videos from Niall Horan; Macklemore and Kesha; and Sia.

