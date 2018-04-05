Image copyright Alamy/Robert Aguirre Sacasa/Netflix Image caption Sabrina and Harvey, played by Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert in the original (left), will be played by Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch in the new version

Sabrina The Teenage Witch last aired back in 2003, but the character is about to make a comeback on Netflix.

The first picture from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been posted on social media by the show's writer.

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa also created the Riverdale series, which, like Sabrina, was based on Archie Comics characters.

Melissa Joan Hart starred in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Kiernan Shipka will play the lead in the new show, which will arrive later this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sabrina The Teenage Witch ran from 1996 to 2003

The original series saw Sabrina Spellman tackle life as a teenager while also discovering her magical powers.

In The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she will, according to Variety, be seen "wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melissa Joan Hart was the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The show will be a spin-off of Riverdale, which is broadcast by Netflix and US network CW, and follows Archie Andrews and his friends in a murder mystery format.

The Sabrina show is set to be darker than Riverdale and will channel horror classics like The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby, Variety said.

Kiernan Shipka is best-known for playing Sally Draper in Mad Men. Sabrina's love interest Harvey is to be played by Ross Lynch, a singer in the pop-rock band R5.

Shipka and Lynch are filling the shoes of Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert, who played the characters on the original show, which ran from 1996-2003.

They will be joined in the cast by Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle and Bronson Pinchot, who have all signed up for the 20-episode, two season commission by Netflix.

