Actress Salma Hayek has called for donations to help victims of Mexico's earthquake, the country's deadliest natural disaster since 1985.

The Mexican star has pledged to match the first $100,000 (£74,000) raised for Unicef through her Crowdrise campaign.

"Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need," wrote the Oscar-nominated Frida star. "Please join me and contribute what you can."

At the time of writing, her campaign had raised almost $230,000 (£170,500).

"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City I was evacuated from my building," said the actress on Instagram.

"A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.

So far 230 people are known to have died in the disaster

"I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it is horrific," she continued.

"I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts, to your compassion, to help. Anything you can give will make a big difference."

The 51-year-old, whose recent films include The Hitman's Bodyguard and Beatriz at Dinner, also posted a message in her native Spanish.

Mexico has suffered two earthquakes in September, the second of which coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 disaster.

The country was also hit by Hurricane Katia earlier this month.

