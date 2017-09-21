Image copyright Studio 100 Animation Image caption The current Maya the Bee series has been running since 2012

Streaming service Netflix has removed an episode of animated series Maya the Bee after a viewer complained it contained an explicit drawing.

A screen grab of the offending scene appears to show an outline of a penis etched on a log in the background.

The 35th episode of the show's first season was pulled after US mother Chey Robinson posted a clip on Facebook,

Netflix - which does not make the show - has yet to comment or provide an explanation for the episode's removal.

Studio 100 Animation, the French company that made the 2012 instalment, has also yet to comment.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Episode 35 of Maya's first season can no longer be accessed on Netflix

The latest Maya the Bee series has been running since 2012, though the character first appeared in a book a century earlier.

The TV show inspired a film version that was released in the UK in 2015.

Cheeky animators have a history of sneaking in suggestive imagery into cartoons, apparently in the expectation their private jokes would remain so.

In 1991's An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, for example, a doodle of a penis can fleetingly be seen.

