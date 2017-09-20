In pictures: Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Rock Circus

All the action from US designer Tommy Hilfiger's Rock Circus event, presented as part of London Fashion Week.

  • Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid AFP

    Tommy Hilfiger closed London Fashion Week on Tuesday with his first catwalk show outside the US. The 66-year-old was joined at the Roundhouse in north London by his collaborator, model Gigi Hadid.

  • Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Getty Images

    Gigi Hadid was the first model on the catwalk in a mohair wool coat and ripped denim shorts. She was followed by her sister Bella in a black hooded fleece with an eye-catching ocular motif.

  • Bella Hadid and other models Getty Images

    Bella - Gigi's younger sister - returned later in a flower-print gown alongside other models, all wearing items from Hilfiger's Tommy Now range.

  • Anwar Hadid (centre) with sister Bella and another male model Getty Images

    The Rock Circus event was very much a family affair for the Hadid clan, with Anwar Hadid (centre) joining his sisters on the catwalk.

  • Yasmin Le Bon and Amber Le Bon PA

    Yasmin Le Bon kept up the evening's family theme by attending Tuesday's catwalk show with her oldest daughter Amber.

  • Poppy Delevingne, Sadie Frost and Daisy Lowe PA

    Other front row celebs included Cara Delevingne's sister Poppy, actress and film-maker Sadie Frost and former Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe.

  • Neymar and Lewis Hamilton PA

    The world of sport was stylishly represented by Brazilian footballer Neymar and racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Cool shades, guys.

  • Models at Tommy Hilfiger's catwalk show Getty Images

    Garments were available to buy immediately after their show. "Young people don't want to see it on the runway and wait six months to buy it," said Hilfiger.

