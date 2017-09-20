In pictures: Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Rock Circus
All the action from US designer Tommy Hilfiger's Rock Circus event, presented as part of London Fashion Week.
-
AFP
Tommy Hilfiger closed London Fashion Week on Tuesday with his first catwalk show outside the US. The 66-year-old was joined at the Roundhouse in north London by his collaborator, model Gigi Hadid.
-
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid was the first model on the catwalk in a mohair wool coat and ripped denim shorts. She was followed by her sister Bella in a black hooded fleece with an eye-catching ocular motif.
-
Getty Images
Bella - Gigi's younger sister - returned later in a flower-print gown alongside other models, all wearing items from Hilfiger's Tommy Now range.
-
Getty Images
The Rock Circus event was very much a family affair for the Hadid clan, with Anwar Hadid (centre) joining his sisters on the catwalk.
-
PA
Yasmin Le Bon kept up the evening's family theme by attending Tuesday's catwalk show with her oldest daughter Amber.
-
PA
Other front row celebs included Cara Delevingne's sister Poppy, actress and film-maker Sadie Frost and former Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe.
-
PA
The world of sport was stylishly represented by Brazilian footballer Neymar and racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Cool shades, guys.
-
Getty Images
Garments were available to buy immediately after their show. "Young people don't want to see it on the runway and wait six months to buy it," said Hilfiger.