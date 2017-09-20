Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 20 September

The music industry now contributes £4.4bn to the UK economy says a new report, the Foo Fighters share the O2 stage with a old/new friend, Morrissey's releases more controversial 'merch', new music from Macklemore and Kesha plus Professor Green pledges to "sort himself out".

