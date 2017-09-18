Image copyright Reuters Image caption The gig will be a chance for fans to remember Chester Bennington

US rock band Linkin Park are to hold a special tribute concert in honour of singer Chester Bennington, who killed himself in July at the age of 41.

The gig will be held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on 27 October.

A statement on the band's website promised "an unforgettable night of music to honour the man that touched the lives of so many around the world".

Linkin Park had been about to start a tour when Bennington, a father of six, took his own life.

The singer had struggled with addiction and had discussed depression and suicide in interviews.

Tickets for the concert, which will feature "a number of other artists", will go on general sale on Friday.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and have won two Grammys.

